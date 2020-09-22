Special Court extends Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody till October 6

Special NDPS court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty till October 6 in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik filed bail application in Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

They have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with procurement of drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

