Special Father’s Day at EsselWorld’s Bird Park 

In the run-up to Father's Day, the EsselWorld Bird Park in the suburbs of Mumbai has seen many additions.

The bird park is home to more than 500 birds of 60 different species and the bird family is expanding.

Nansun conures, blue-crowned parakeets, African grey parrots and rainbow lorikeets, all have recently become parents for the first time at EsselWorld Bird Park.

Blue-fronted Amazon parrots too are expecting offspring soon as the mother is currently incubating the eggs.

In a place like Mumbai where the climate is tropical, the birds mainly breed when the temperatures are high. The end of summer is the exact time when they breed. The breeding season continues until the onset of the monsoons as the sprouts that grow from the first rains are healthy and highly nutritious for the babies and mothers.

The Nansun conure couple, Tom & Jerry, gave birth to 2 young ones, while the blue-crowned parakeets, one of the rarest and tough-to-breed species, named Mukesh and Sarah were recently blessed with 2 babies. The African Grey parrots who have become parents for the first time at EsselWorld Bird Park have been extremely protective of 'Pakki', their little one. The rainbow lorikeet couple too had a baby recently. The golden pheasant family has been breeding naturally and recently had 6 babies.