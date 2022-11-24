Special laws like UAPA were enacted to protect human rights, not take them away: NHRC chief

NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that some special laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were enacted to protect human rights and not to take them away.

He was addressing a gathering at the 27th NHRC Annual Debate Competition for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organised in collaboration with the CISF here.

Some special laws like the UAPA were enacted to protect human rights and not to take them away, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NHRC.

The concept of using proportionate force in dealing with an adversary has been embedded in the Indian idea of "Manav Dharma". The promotion and protection of human rights is a valued part of Indian culture, philosophy, and practice having the genesis in ancient Indian scriptures right since the 'Rig Veda', he said.

This was reflected in the Ramayana period when Lord Ram advised Laxman to use proportionate force and not a weapon of mass destruction during the war, and even in the Mahabharata period, when the warriors fought on principles and after the sunset visited the opposite camps to care of the wounded, the NHRC chief said.

Ancient Indian values guide people to protect and promote all elements in nature, which are so essential for life on the earth. Technology bereft of morals will be destructive to the environment and therefore, life on the earth, he asserted.

He lauded the role of the armed forces in protecting the security and integrity of the nation and providing safety to the citizens braving adverse situations.

Referring to the topic of the debate competition -- 'Maintenance of Human Rights is the primary pre-requisite for rule of law and constitutional governance' -- the NHRC chairperson said though it was more challenging for those who spoke against the motion, the arguments given by the participants for and against the motion indicate their sensibility and understanding, of the respect human rights require to be given during their operations, which is the aim of this debate competition for Central Armed Police Forces.

The CISF lifted the overall best team rolling trophy, winning the final round of the debate competition in Hindi and English.

Among the individual honours, the first prize for debate in Hindi went to Sub Inspector, Vikesh Timande, RPF, and in English to Sub Inspector, Nazish Khan, CISF.

Besides the certificates and a memento, the first, second, and third prize winners were also given cash awards of Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 each respectively, the NHRC said in the statement.