Special train carrying 992 people from Pune reaches Manipur

A special train carrying 992 stranded people from Maharashtra's Pune arrived at Jiribam station of Manipur on Sunday, an official said.

After the train reached Jiribam around 11 AM, the passengers were received by officials of the district administration and leaders of civil society organizations.

The police served cooked food to the people inside the stationary train, the official said.

State health department officials screened all the passengers for COVID-19 symptoms and sent them to their respective home districts in buses, he said.

As per norms, all the returnees will be placed in institutional or community quarantine centres, in their respective districts for 14 days.

The Jiribam district administration is also expecting three more special trains from Mumbai, Goa and Delhi on Monday, the official added.