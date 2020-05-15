Lockdown: Special train from Delhi arrives in Kerala

Special train from Delhi arrives in Kerala; 7 with symptoms of COVID-19 shifted to hospital

PTI
PTI,
  • May 15 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 17:00 ist
Health workers wearing protective suits collect data of passengers on their arrival via Rajdhani Express from New Delhi at Trivandrum Central railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Trivandrum, Friday, May 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The first special train from New Delhi carrying nearly 1,000 passengers arrived in Kerala and seven of them were shifted to COVID-19 care centres and hospitals as they showed some symptoms of the disease during screening, officials said on Friday.

Barring the seven passengers -- six of whom alighted in Kozhikode and one here -- others were allowed to proceed by taxis and buses arranged by district officials and they have to remain under quarantine in their homes for 14 days.

The all-air conditioned Rajadhani Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram superfast train arrived here at 5.10 AM on Friday after two stoppages in the state at Kozhikode and Ernakulam South, where over 560 passengers deboarded, officials said. At least 350 people reached here and underwent medical check-up conducted by a team of doctors and health officials and the railway staff who wore personal protection equipment.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"One person was shifted to the hospital after he showed some symptoms," a senior district official told PTI.

The rest of the passengers were sent to their homes. Earlier, the train reached Kozhikode, the first station in Kerala, on Thursday night where 261 people deboarded. "Out of the 261, five persons were shifted to the COVID care centre and one person to the Kozhikode Medical College," Kozhikode district medical officer said.

Later it reached Ernakulam South where many passengers who had booked their tickets to Thiruvananthapuram got down after taking necessary permission as they found it convenient to travel to their home districts from there.

In all, around 300 people alighted at Ernakulam, railway sources said. Health department workers disinfected the railway stations and the taxis used by the passengers. Railway officials said the train will be disinfected and commence its return journey on Friday evening. The superfast train was among the special passenger trains operated from New Delhi railway station to 15 destinations in the country including Thiruvananthapuram.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Shramik Special
Delhi
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 