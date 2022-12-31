Speculation rife on Modi Cabinet rejig: Report

Speculation rife on Modi Cabinet rejig: Report

Reportedly, the changes may be linked to a plan to 'revamp the BJP organisation and also the political needs' of the party in poll-bound states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 31 2022, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 08:09 ist

The political grapevine is abuzz with speculation of an expansion and reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Sources told The Times of India that the prime minister is likely to use the window between Makar Sankranti (January 14) and the start of the Budget session to reshuffle his ministerial team.

Reportedly, the changes may be linked to a plan to "revamp the BJP organisation and also the political needs" of the party in poll-bound states.

The report further added that the move will be based on the performance of the ministers. It added that the exercise aims to rotate positions in order to accommodate other "deserving" MPs and utilise those relieved from the ministry in the organisational work of the party.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
budget
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Theatre set designs go minimal

Theatre set designs go minimal

Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory

Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory

DH Toon | Modi Cabinet rejig on the cards?

DH Toon | Modi Cabinet rejig on the cards?

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

How I set my first crossword

How I set my first crossword

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

 