Speculation rife on Modi Cabinet rejig: Report

The political grapevine is abuzz with speculation of an expansion and reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Sources told The Times of India that the prime minister is likely to use the window between Makar Sankranti (January 14) and the start of the Budget session to reshuffle his ministerial team.

Reportedly, the changes may be linked to a plan to "revamp the BJP organisation and also the political needs" of the party in poll-bound states.

The report further added that the move will be based on the performance of the ministers. It added that the exercise aims to rotate positions in order to accommodate other "deserving" MPs and utilise those relieved from the ministry in the organisational work of the party.