Speeding car hits several bike riders in Haryana's Panchkula

A speeding car hit several bike riders in Haryana's Panchkula last night, according to PTI.

VIDEO | A speeding car hit several bike riders in Haryana's Panchkula last night. pic.twitter.com/Nt8YTJiznR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2023

This comes at a time when the situation in the state remains tense after violence broke out at several places following stone pelting during a religious procession in Nuh on Monday.

The Haryana government on Wednesday said mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes.

Besides Nuh, the services will remain snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

