Speeding car hits several bike riders in Haryana's Panchkula

Speeding car hits several bikers in Haryana's Panchkula

This is a developing story..

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2023, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 08:21 ist
A screengrab of the video. Credit: Twitter/@PTI

A speeding car hit several bike riders in Haryana's Panchkula last night, according to PTI.

This comes at a time when the situation in the state remains tense after violence broke out at several places following stone pelting during a religious procession in Nuh on Monday.

The Haryana government on Wednesday said mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes.

Besides Nuh, the services will remain snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

More details are awaited.

Haryana
India News
Road accident

