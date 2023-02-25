Speeding truck overturns in Anand Parbat, 4-yr-old dead

Speeding truck overturns in Anand Parbat, kills 4-year-old boy, 3 others

The driver of the speeding truck lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and fell on the labourers who were engaged in road construction work

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:24 ist
The victims' bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. Credit: iStock Images

Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after a truck overturned and fell on them in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police received information at around 1.30 am that a truck had overturned in street number 10, Anand Parbat and some people, including labourers, were stuck under it, a senior officer said.

The truck belonging to a private firm was lifted with the help of a crane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that the bodies of three people, who were killed on the spot, and a severely-injured man were pulled out.

The injured man, Killu, 40, was rushed to the nearby Jeevan Mala hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Among other dead, was Anuj, the four-year-old son of Killu, a 30-year-old Ramesh and his wife 25-year-old wife Sonam. All of them were from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said, adding that the boy was playing in the area when the accident occurred.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and fell on the labourers who were engaged in road construction work, the officer said.

The victims' bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

Legal action is being initiated on the basis of a statement from Moti, 40, a labourer who escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle at fault, Suman Kumar, has been apprehended, police said.

The relatives and other labourers blocked a portion of Rohtak Road where the accident happened demanding justice for the victims. They were later removed from the spot after being assured of strict action by police.

"We were working near street number-10 when my husband saw a truck coming in speed. He rushed to pick up my son Anuj, who was playing there, but he came under the truck," said Hariom alias Killu's wife Rajkumari Ahirvar, who was also working at the spot.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Truck
Accident
India News

What's Brewing

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

 