Spell out plans to reclaim Indian territory: Sonia Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi

Amid reports of fresh incursions, Congress on Friday rallied supporters across the country to step up pressure on the Modi government to spell out plans to reclaim the Indian territory encroached upon by China in Ladakh.

Congress workers and leaders staged sit-in demonstrations to protest against the Modi government’s handling of the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China and to remember the soldiers who were killed in violent face-off with PLA troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

While Congress President Sonia Gandhi told the Modi government that it cannot shirk responsibility in protecting borders, Rahul Gandhi demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declare that he was ready for action to overthrow the Chinese troops from Indian territory.

“Mr. Prime Minister, you will have to speak the truth. You will have to tell the nation. There is no need to fear. If you say we have not lost any territory whereas we have lost land in reality, China will benefit,” Rahul said in a video message.

“We have to fight them together, we have to pick them up and throw them back, remove them… without any fear you declare that China had seized our land and we are launching action.. the entire nation is standing with you,” the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad, Kerala said.

“The country wants to know how and when the Modi government will take back our territory in Ladakh,” Congress President Sonia Gandhi said.

Addressing a press conference, two former junior Ministers of Defence – M M Pallam Raju and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh – said China has now occupied “Indian territory up to 18 kms inside the LAC in the Depsang plains, up to Y-junction, Bottleneck, as per multiple reports.”

Congress also whipped up a Twitterstorm as its leaders and supporters posted videos with a hashtag #SpeakUpforOurJawans, seeking accountability from the Modi government over stand-off with China.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that its campaign had reached two crore people across various social media platforms.