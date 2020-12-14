SpiceHealth inks deal with CCMB to use its dry swab Covid-19 testing technology

SpiceHealth inks pact with CCBM for dry swab Covid test

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 14 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 22:53 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology made an agreement with SpiceHealth to allow the use of its dry swab direct RT-PCR Covid-19 testing technology.

CSIR-CCMB has developed the innovative, direct Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction technology which lets faster testing of samples for Covid-19. The MoU with CSIR-CCMB is for conducting these tests in SpiceHealth’s mobile testing laboratories.

Read: CCMB says its dry swab technology for Covid-19 testing lowers cost, time by 50%

The method received Indian Council of Medical Research's approval.

The procedure has the potential to scale up Covid-19 testing 2-3 fold with no additional resources while significantly reducing the time and costs of such tests.

SpiceHealth said it will be the first to launch the dry swab direct RT-PCR Covid-19 testing in India.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB said, “The dry swab testing method will be a game-changer during this Covid-19 pandemic. This is safer, faster and cheaper than the current testing methods, while not compromising on quality.”

The dry-swab direct RT-PCR method eliminates the new kits requirement. No additional training needed for the persons conducting the test.

Normally, the swab samples are placed in a liquid called Viral Transport Medium. These samples are packed heavily to avoid leakage, thus increasing the processing time at the collection and testing centres.

Dry-swab testing eliminates this process while also not requiring RNA extraction.

