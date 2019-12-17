SpiceJet: Navy averts major accident at Goa Airport

The Indian Navy averted a major accident at Dabolim international airport in Goa, after the nose landing gear of a Surat-Goa SpiceJet flight SG 3568 failed to deploy while attempting a routine landing on Tuesday morning.

An official statement issued by the Indian Navy also said that the flight eventually landed on its third attempt, under the supervision of the Navy Air Traffic and Safety Services personnel.

"The SpiceJet flight was on final approach for landing at Goa International Airport when the runway controller Ramesh Tigga noticed that the nose landing gear was not deployed. The runway controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the on-duty air traffic controller, Lt. Cdr. Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing and make a second attempt after a 'go-around'," the Indian Navy said in a statement issued here.

"The second attempt too proved unsuccessful and the front landing gear was partially deployed only on the third attempt. The flight landed safely under assistance of emergency and safety services to recover the aircraft," the statement also said.

Goa's only airport at Dabolim operates out of an Indian Navy base INS Hansa and is used for civil and military purposes.