Faulty part forces SpiceJet plane to land in Kolkata

SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata after pilot spots broken engine blade

The plane made an emergency landing at 1.27 am and all the passengers and crew members were brought out safely

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 27 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 22:41 ist
The aircraft with the faulty engine blade was undergoing checking. Credit: Reuters Photo

A SpiceJet flight on the way to Bangkok made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport in the early hours of Monday after the pilot noticed that an engine blade was broken, officials said.

The Boeing 737, operating as flight SG83, took off with 178 passengers and six crew members from the Kolkata airport for Bangkok around 1.09 am. Minutes later, the pilot noticed that a blade of the left engine was broken, they said.

Soon, he contacted the air traffic control and a full emergency was declared at the Kolkata airport with fire engines, ambulances, and emergency teams of the CISF in waiting, they added.

The plane made an emergency landing at 1.27 am and all the passengers and crew members were brought out safely, airport officials said.

The full emergency was terminated at 2 am, they said.

The passengers left for Bangkok on another flight at 7.10 am, officials said.

The aircraft with the faulty engine blade was undergoing checking, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Spicejet
Business News
Emergency landing

What's Brewing

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

 