Spike in COVID-19 cases continue in UP, returning migrant workers give officials scare

As the spike in the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh continued to spike, the flood of returning migrant workers was certain to be a huge scare for the authorities in the state.

UP recorded an increase of over 700 COVID-19 cases in the past one week even as the state government ramped up testing, which stood at over one lakh as on Monday. Over 1.47 lakh people have been put under home isolation.

The Taj city of Agra, where the first COVID-19 case in the state had been reported, continued to witness a sharp increase in the coronavirus positive cases. The district alone accounted for a little less than one-fourth of the total over 2700 cases in the state.

The mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain, a senior BJP leader, even said that the district could well be on the way of becoming 'Wuhan' of the country. Ironically the centre had, in the early days of Virus spread, praised what the state government had touted as the 'Agra Model' in containing the infections.

The situation in the state capital of Lucknow was no better as it was in the 'red zone'. Several areas in the city had been designated as hot spots.

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the expected arrival of lakhs of stranded migrant workers from different parts in the country was certain to give sleepless nights to the authorities, especially when around a dozen migrant workers, who had returned to the state before the 'Shramik Special' trains started, tested positive for Coronavirus in some districts.

All those, who tested positive, had arrived in the state from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The authorities suspect that there may be coronavirus positive cases among the migrant workers, who are returning from the special trains.

Around two lakh migrant workers and their families, who included both residents of the state and Bihar, had arrived in different parts in the state after the first lockdown was declared. The arrivals continued in the second lockdown as well.

The state government was also facing problems in accommodating such a huge number of people in the quarantine centres. Complaints of humiliation and mistreatment of the people and acute shortage of food and other eatables had poured in from different places.

Videos of the chaos and pitiable condition of the quarantine centres went viral on the social media prompting the state government to initiate a probe into the complaints.