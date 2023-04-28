‘Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes’: Wrestlers refute Anurag Thakur’s claims

In what comes as an embarrassment for Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, many wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have refuted his claims that he had spoken to them for 12 hours in relation to the protest against WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting,” the protesting wrestlers said.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting...": Protesting Wrestlers on Union Sports Minister's reaction on their protest against WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh https://t.co/mg2JdkZFSL pic.twitter.com/edzFF3BGrw — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Earlier, Anurag Thakur had said that he had sat with them for 12 hours - split into two days.

"A few wrestlers are sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar. I have spent 12 hours with them -- seven hours on the first day and five hours the next day. I had listened to all their grievances, held a press conference at 2-2.30 at night, formed a committee after talking to them,” Thakur had said in a presser.

It was last Sunday that wrestlers Bajrang Punia, among others, restarted their protest against the WFI chief in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

The protestors further alleged that as many as seven women grapplers had approached the police to file an FIR, but the police had not countenanced their request at the time.

Irked over the attitude, the wrestlers had even approached the Supreme Court, which noted that there were serious allegations in the issue and sought the Delhi Police’s view on the matter.

Today (April 28), as the apex heard the matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that an FIR would be registered against the chief.

Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been the chief since 2012 faces allegations of sexual harassment and even mental torture. Several wrestlers have even sought an end to his ‘dictatorial’ ways.

He also faces charges of attempt to murder, punishment for dacoity, and tampering with evidence. However, he has not been convicted in any.

