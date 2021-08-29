Sports Minister Thakur launches Fit India Mobile App on National Sports Day

Thakur launches Fit India Mobile App on Sports Day

  • Aug 29 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 15:39 ist
Union Minister of for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur shows mobile after launching the FIT India APP in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched the Fit India mobile app, a personal trainer-cum-fitness guide, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement here.

Thakur said the app was a gift from the government to the people of India on the National Sports Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

"The Fit India app is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an icon to country's sportspersons," Thakur said at a function at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

The event was also virtually attended by bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

"The app is a must for sportspersons to remain fit and they are expected to follow the app rigorously. This is an effort to keep new, young India fit because a fit youth can make a great India," he added.

"We don't give enough importance to fitness. What we need to devote is just half an hour of our time in a day to fitness. This app is fun and free and anyone can test and monitor their fitness anywhere."

Hockey captain Manpreet too vouched for the app.

"This app is very helpful and easy to use. I am already using it and I hope it will help me in improving my fitness more," he said.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandeep Pradhan, among other dignitaries. 

