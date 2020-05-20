Spread of coronavirus controlled to a large extent: Uddhav Thackeray

The Central government feels that the spike in coronavirus cases will be higher by May-end and in June, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday and added that the spread has been controlled to a large extent in the state.

He made these remarks during his meeting with representatives of the entertainment industry in Mumbai.

"The number of (coronavirus) patients is growing and the health crisis is not over yet," a statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

"The Centre feels that the spike (in cases) will be higher this month-end and in June. We are taking precautions. The spread of the pandemic has been contained to a large extent," the CM said.

Thackeray said that economic activities have not been stopped by his government during the extended lockdown.

On the Opposition BJP's criticism about his handling of the COVID crisis, Thackeray said, "I will not respond to criticism now since I feel that fulfilling my duty of taking care of the people is more important".

As on Tuesday, the COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra, which is worst hit by the pandemic, stood at 37,136 with 1,325 deaths.