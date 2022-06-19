SRC’s dummy message on cyclone creates flutter in Odisha

A ‘dummy message’ from the official Twitter account of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha on Sunday created a flutter among the people with many making queries on the intention behind such a move.

The SRC’s dummy message said an ‘impending’ Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ is likely to cross north Odisha close to Dhamra as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 155 kmph. This has almost pressed the panic button with people wondering why there was no information from the IMD.

The dummy message in the tweet carries a letter to the 18 district collectors where it is said that heavy rainfall, storm surge, fishermen and port warning while elaborating on the expected damage and suggested action for North Odisha and adjoining districts.

With utter confusion, many Twitter users sought clarification over the post from the SRC. “Is some mock drill going on near Dharma? the SRC may clarify this dummy message,” wrote a user. “Why is this a Dummy Message? Is this posted by mistake?” asked another user.

The dummy alert is usually used for table-top exercises on cyclone and flood. This is also aimed to keep the officials engaged in disaster mitigation and prepare equipment required during calamities.

In fact, there is no such cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal currently. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) hasn’t issued any forecast or warning regarding such system.

Clarifying a query by a twitter user, SRC PK Jena wrote, "As part of cyclone preparedness @SRC_Odisha @osdma is organising physical mock drills across the state to rehearse our preparedness actions. Nothing to worry. Happy that the dummy message has created a sense of an impending disaster. Y’day TTEx table top exercise was completed."