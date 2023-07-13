Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions founder passes away

Founder and chairman of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Dr Boppana Satyanarayana Rao passed away on Thursday evening, after suffering a heart attack at his residence here.

Family members immediately rushed BS Rao to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills where the doctors declared him dead. His mortal remains were moved to Tadigadapa in Vijayawada, where the last rites will be performed after the arrival of his daughter Seema Bopanna who is abroad, relatives said.

The BS Rao couple, who served as doctors in England and Iran, returned to India and founded the Sri Chaitanya Vidya Sanstha in 1986, starting their journey in the education field with a junior college for girls in Vijayawada.

Expanding step by step from there, at present Sri Chaitanya operates 321 junior colleges, 322 techno schools and 107 CBSE schools across the country. About 8.5 lakh students are studying in the Sri Chaitanya institutions.