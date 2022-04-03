Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen

As many as 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in its waters, a Fisheries official here said on Sunday.
One boat was also impounded. They fishers were engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Lankan navy, the official said. Ramanathapuram MP K Nawas Kani took up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry.
This is the third instance of the Lankan navy picking up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, since March 29. A total of seven fishermen had been apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday. Two boats used by the fishermen were also then seized.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more
Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow
Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'
Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup