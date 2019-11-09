Sri Sri Ravi Shankar hails Ayodhya verdict

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying it has brought "joy and relief" to members of Hindu and Muslim communities. Ravi Shankar was part of the mediation panel earlier appointed by the apex court for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of the hon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to people of both communities from a long-standing dispute. #AYODHYAVERDICT," he tweeted. 

