Srinagar Corporation makes farming within premises of houses mandatory

At a time when food shortage looms large due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making farming within the premises of the houses mandatory.

The SMC has asked people to use detached portions of their residential houses for growing vegetables and fruits. A public notice issued by the office of Joint Commissioner Planning, SMC reads that ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus has caged families in their homes and has a lesson for all thinkers, policy makers, planners as well as homemakers.

“The need to reach out for basic necessities like food and medicines requires new strategies. Medicine, in general, cannot be manufactured at the household level. However, vegetables and fruits farming can be encouraged at an individual household level,” it reads. “We are aware that many conscious citizens, out of their own interest, do venture into vegetable farming (kitchen gardens) at household level in Srinagar but the practice is not common.”

It says people know unavoidable circumstances like public strikes, shutdowns, the closing of national highway and extremely bad weather necessitates the inclusion of farming like agriculture and horticulture at the household level into the city.

“Therefore, to address the issue, it shall be mandatory for all citizens/families that possess detached/semi-detached plots shall use the open areas around the house/building for kitchen garden and plantation of fruit trees/landscaping as at present. It is the right time to go for vegetable farming and plantation of trees,” it reads.

It says those intending to apply for residential building permission in Srinagar within municipal limits shall promote vegetable farming at their individual household level and shall submit proposals accordingly which includes vegetable garden and plantation of fruit trees.

Joint Commissioner Planning Ghulam Hassan Mir said the Corporation was also going to write to agriculture and horticulture departments to provide seeds and other necessary assistance to households in municipal limits to encourage the greenery.