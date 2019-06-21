SSC GD constable result 2019: How to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the result of SSC Constable GD Result 2019.

Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The exam was held to fill the posts of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.

Follow the steps below to check SSC Constable GD Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find "SSC Constable GD 2019 Result".

Step 3: Click on "SSC Constable GD 2019 result" and enter the details as mentioned.

Step 4: The result will then be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.