SSIFS organises course for journalists on foreign policy

The Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) on Monday commenced a special course on foreign policy for journalists.

The External Publicity Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) joined the SSIFS to organize the week-long course for 25 journalists from various Hindi, English and regional media outlets.

The programme was inaugurated by Secretary (West) at the MEA, Reenat Sandhu, in the presence of Arun Chatterjee, Dean of the SSIFS, and Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the ministry.

The special course will include interactive sessions on MEA’s structure and functions and relevant aspects of India’s foreign policy and diplomatic engagements around the world, the MEA stated.

The course coincides with the MEA’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week.

