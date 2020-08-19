SSR case: Conspiracy against Mumbai police, says Sanjay Raut

Refusing to make a “political statement” on the Supreme Court order on Sushant Singh Rajput case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that it was evident that those who made the demand for a CBI probe conspired against the Mumbai Police.

“The Supreme Court has given its order…it is not proper to make any comment on it….the Advocate General, Director General of Police or Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police can comment on it,” said Raut.

However, he said those doubting the credentials of the Mumbai Police and demanding a CBI probe have actually conspired against the force.

However, he did not take any names.

“Maharashtra has always upheld law and order….small or big, no one is above law here,” said Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He said that he is yet to see the judgement of the Supreme Court and would not be able to comment further.

Asked about the name of state’s Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray being dragged into the controversy, he refused to comment. “Who is naming him?” he asked.