SSR case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI again

Escorted by a team of Mumbai police, actor-model Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the CBI for the second day of questioning on Saturday.

At the request of Rhea and CBI, she was given an escort.

A team of police officers and personnel, escorted her from Prim Rose, her residence at Juhu Tara Road at Santacruz West to DRDO & Air Force office/transit facility at Kalina.

Rhea was accompanied by her brother Showik.

Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput case: BJP targets MVA for escort to Rhea Chakraborty

On Friday night, Rhea had met officers at Santacruz police station seeking protection. The Maharashtra BJP unit, however, objected to the security and escort provided to her.

The CBI had on Friday questioned the actress at the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz in connection with the case.

Recently, she had said in a social media post that there was a threat to her and her family's life and sought protection from the Mumbai police. She took to Instagram and shared a video where her father was seen being hounded by the media outside her building compound.

Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions actress Rhea Chakraborty for close to 10 hours

She said that she and her family members are trying to step out of their house to cooperate with the investigating agencies like the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)- but are not able to do so due to the crowd gathering outside the residence.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in Bandra on June 14. His father had lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money.