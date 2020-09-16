SSR death: Nitesh Rane writes to Amit Shah on Disha Salian case

In a fresh development, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking security for Rohan Rai, whom he described as a “key link” between the alleged suicides of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian.

Rohan, a small-time actor, was the live-in partner of Disha and they were to marry soon. He is said to be hiding in Mangalore in Karnataka.

While Disha allegedly jumped from the 12th-floor apartment of Rohan at Malvani in Malad during a party on 8 June. Sushant was found dead on 14 June at his rented duplex apartment at Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra.

Nitesh, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane, has claimed that Rohan was never questioned by the Mumbai police.

Requesting Shah to provide security to him, Rane said: “His statement to the CBI will be crucial on the ongoing investigation and a key link to the unraveling of both deaths – of Disha and Sushant, since it is my strong belief that both these deaths are linked.”

According to him, Rohan was present in the house when Disha fell from the building but he went down only after 20 to 25 minutes later, which points to suspicious behaviour.

“Rohan has subsequently fled Mumbai or may have been asked to leave Mumbai to avoid any scrutiny. I assume he is scared to return to Mumbai where the case is being investigated. This may be due to some pressure from influential people on him,” he said.