Stage collapses at Tikait's mahapanchayat in Haryana

Stage collapses at Rakesh Tikait's mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind

The congregation was held at Jind’s Kandela village with several khap leaders in attendance

PTI
PTI, Jind ,
  • Feb 03 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 15:53 ist
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) cheif Rakesh Tikait. Credit: PTI Photo

The stage on which BKU chief Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders were sitting collapsed at a “mahapanchayat” held in Haryana’s Jind to drum up support for the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws on Wednesday.

The congregation was held at Jind’s Kandela village with several khap leaders in attendance.

The event was organised by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

