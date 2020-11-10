Stalin hails Biden picking Gounder for Covid task force

Stalin hails Celine Gounder's appointment to Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 19:39 ist
DMK President M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Celine Gounder in the Covid-19 Advisory Board of US President-elect Joe Biden, saying she was a "woman of Tamil origin."

The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly greeted Gounder on her appointment.

"Glad to hear about the appointment of Celine Gounder to President-Elect Joe Biden's National Pandemic Taskforce to combat Covid-19. Happy to hear about the appointment of a woman of Tamil origin to this crucial task force," he said in a Facebook post.

"Congratulations & best wishes," he added. 

Gounder is one of the members of the Covid-19 task force that will guide Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 2,36,000 lives in the US. Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is one of the three co-chairs of the task-force. 

DMK
M K Stalin
Joe Biden
COVID-19
Coronavirus

