Stalin to meet Modi to discuss issues related to Tamil Nadu on March 31

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of Union Ministers during his visit to New Delhi beginning Thursday to discuss issues related to the state, including pending GST dues and non-release of funds for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Stalin will meet Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, while meetings with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari have also been planned.

The visit comes amid the DMK government’s tug of war with Governor R N Ravi over a host of issues, including the anti-NEET bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly. In a letter to party cadres on Wednesday, Stalin said his Delhi visit is aimed at getting finances for the state government’s scheme and seeking early disbursal of GST and other dues for the state.

He also said the state government will also ask the Union Government to release funds for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the state. In the letter, Stalin also spoke about the reception he received in the UEA during his recent visit to garner investments in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister returned from Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday after meeting business and government leaders in the UAE. During the visit, the government signed MoUs with various companies worth Rs 6,100 crore that will provide employment to 14,700 people.

While LuLu Group International will invest Rs 3,500 crore in setting up two malls in Chennai and Coimbatore and a food processing unit in Tamil Nadu, Nobel Steels has pledged an investment of Rs 1,100 crore. White House and Transworld Group will invest Rs 500 crore and Rs 100 crore, Aster Healthcare will invest Rs 500 crore.

