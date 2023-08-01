Stalin writes to Biren Singh seeking concurrence for Tamil Nadu humanitarian aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh expressing the state government’s interest in sending necessary relief materials worth Rs 10 crore to people hit by the violence and currently staying in relief camps in the north-eastern state.

In the letter, Stalin thanked Singh for the support extended to Tamils in Manipur and asked him to ensure protection for their lives and property.

More than 50,000 people are staying in relief camps due to the prevailing situation and there is an increasing need for some essential items for the affected people, Stalin told Singh, adding that TN wants to provide relief materials like tarpaulin sheets, bed-sheets, mosquito nets, medicines, sanitary napkins, and milk powder worth around Rs 10 crores.

These materials will be very useful to the people staying in camps and they can also be airlifted, if required, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

“I would request you to kindly give your Government’s concurrence for this humanitarian aid. Also, kindly inform us about the further action to be taken in this regard, so that my officers can coordinate with your officers and send the relief materials at the earliest,” Stalin added in the letter.

The letter comes days after Stalin offered training and stay for athletes from Manipur for sports training in Tamil Nadu ahead of Khelo India2024.

“Understanding the current challenges faced by Manipur sportspersons, I cordially invite athletes from Manipur for sports training in Tamil Nadu ahead of #KheloIndia2024. Let's embrace the Tamil spirit of "Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" (To us, the world is one, all humans are our kin),” Stalin had said in July.