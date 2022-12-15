Stampede in West Bengal: SC refuses to consider plea against stay on FIR against Adhikari

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to consider a plea by the West Bengal government for registration of an FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with regard to an incident of a stampede at a blanket distribution event.

The West Bengal government questioned the validity of the Calcutta High Court's order of blanket stay on the registration of further FIR against Adhikari. Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

The state government sought modification of the Calcutta High Court's order barring the registration of any more FIR against Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, without its prior permission.

At least three persons, including a child, were killed and eight others were severely injured in a stampede at a blanket distribution centre at the industrial township of Asansol in West Bengal's West Burdwan district on Wednesday evening. The chief guest at the function was the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Local BJP leader and Asansol Municipal Corporation's former Mayor Jitendra Tiwari was also present on the occasion.

The stampede had happened after Adhikari left the spot which witnessed an assembly of around 5,000 persons.

The High Court had earlier stayed over 17 FIRs registered against Adhikari and passed an order restraining the state government from registering any fresh FIR against him.

Singhvi said that the high court judge who passed the blanket stay on registering FIR against Adhikari was away in Port Blair for judicial work and the state government could not seek modification of the order.

He said that the state government could not investigate the deaths due to its inability to register an FIR against Adhikari.

The bench, however, said the state government can move before the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to alter the blanket stay. Even if the single judge is not available, the petitioner has the remedy of moving the Chief Justice of the high court for directions, the bench said. After this, Singhvi preferred to withdraw the plea with a liberty to move the high court.