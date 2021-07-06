Stan Swamy's family may not be able see him 'one last time'

As the death of tribal activist Father Stan Swamy leaves behind a trail of grief and outrage over state machinery, his family in Tiruchy may not be able to see him even for the last time.

Stan Swamy's body cannot be brought to his native village due to Covid-19.

"We requested to the Jesuit society if it was possible to bring his body once to Virugallur. But due to Covid, they have said it was not possible to bring him here. We also could not go visit it and we are still hanging to see if there is any way to see him one last time," Irudayaswamy, the late activist's brother, told The New Indian Express.

His family in Tiruchy's Villagur found out that he died from media reports. They said they used to receive updates on his health from Joseph Xavier, the current Director of the Indian Social Institute.

"When we last spoke to Xavier on Monday morning, he told us that he is on a ventilator. But within a few hours, we saw reports emerging on media that he had died.," Benitto, Stan Stamy's grand nephew told the publication.

The family received updates on his jail time through Xavier, as well.

Apart from this, Arun Ferreira, arrested along with Stan, wrote to Xavier on his behalf. In several conversations, Stan had asked his family to be hopeful.

Stan visited his village only 3-4 times in years. In his second-last visit to his village in 2016, he had called his relatives to meet him one last time, as he was not sure he would get the opportunity again.

Villagers are pouring into Swamy's residence in his native village to share their condolences with the family. A peaceful procession and a special mass has been planned in his memory in Villagur.

Swamy, 84, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon after being on a ventilator post-cardiac arrest. He was waiting for interim bail on medical grounds in the case.