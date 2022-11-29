State can't be held liable for death due to Covid-19 vaccine, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that the State can't be fastened with strict liability to pay compensation in case of adverse impact of death due to Covid-19 vaccine as it has been manufactured by third parties and duly approved by regulatory authorities in India and abroad.

The government also contended that there was no legal compulsion to get Covid-19 vaccine and sufficient materials about it were made available to the public at large to take their decision.

"The Union of India along with the various State/ UT Governments have only administered the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program. The vaccines in use under the vaccination program are manufactured by third parties and have successfully undergone thorough regulatory review in India as well as other nations, being recognised globally as safe and effective," it said.

Also Read — Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC Covid intranasal vaccine gets CDSCO nod for booster doses

"In these facts, holding the State directly liable to provide compensation under the narrow scope of strict liability for extremely rare deaths occurring due to AEFIs (Adverse Events Following Immunization) from the use of vaccines may not be legally sustainable," it added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in an affidavit, also said that if a person suffers physical injury or death from an AEFI, appropriate remedies in law are open to the vaccine beneficiary or their family including approaching civil courts for a claim of damages/compensation for negligence, malfeasance or misfeasance.

Such claims may be determined on a case-to-case basis in an appropriate forum, it said, adding that deaths were tragic but the government could not be held liable.

The Union government's response came on a plea filed by Rachna Gangu and another person, parents of two girls who had passed away due to side effects of the Covid vaccine.

The Ministry also said though the government strongly encourages all eligible persons to undertake vaccination in public interest, there is no legal compulsion for it.

It so said as on September 30, 2022, there have been a total of 26 AEFI cases of TTS (Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) reported in India, out of which in 14 cases, the individuals recovered after hospitalisation and in 12 cases, the individuals have passed away.

The reporting rate of TTS in India is 0.001 per one lakh doses administered, making it an extremely rare event, it said.