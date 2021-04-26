State governments negotiating Covid-19 vaccine prices with manufacturers

As a number of states in India have announced that they will vaccinate their entire population free of cost, many have already begun vaccine price negotiations with the country's two vaccine manufacturers, Business Standard reported.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state is seeking one crore doses (50 lakh each from Serum Institue of India and another 50 lakh from Bharat Biotech), while Maharashtra, one of the worst affected Covid-19 states in the country is seeking 1.5 crore doses of the much-needed vaccine.

Many states are now seeking to procure the vaccine at the same rate offered to the Centre -- Rs 150 per dose. While Serum Institute of India (SII) is offering a dose each of its Covishield at Rs 400, Bharat Biotech has pegged the price of its Covaxin dose at Rs 600.

The states have been left to fend for themselves and are unlikely to receive any remuneration from the Centre for spending out of their own pockets.

A Maharashtra government official told the publication that the state may spend an estimated Rs 5,000 crore on procuring the vaccine. The official also said that the government would try to negotiate and purchase it at a lower price.

In West Bengal, health officials have held discussions to sort out the mode of procurement of the vaccines for its population in the 18-44 age bracket.

While the Centre is getting both vaccines at a much lower price of Rs 150, it said that it would pay for the vaccinations of those above the age of 45 who get their shot at a government hospital or vaccination centre.