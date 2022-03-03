Maharashtra to fight for Marathi speakers' rights: Guv

State govt 'determined to stand up for rights of Marathi-speaking people in Maharashtra’s border areas,' says governor

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the 'repressive acts' on Marathi speakers by the Karnataka govt is condemnable

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 03 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 13:12 ist
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha/Raj Bhavan

Reiterating the Maharashtra government’s determination to fight for the rights of Marathi-speaking people along the state borders, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the "repressive acts" on these people by the Karnataka government is condemnable.

“My government is determined to stand up for the rights of Marathi-speaking people of Maharashtra’s border areas and strongly condemns the defacing of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru on December 16, 2021, and the throwing of ink on the president of the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belgaum,” Koshyari said on Thursday.

“The many repressive acts of the Karnataka government against Marathi-speaking people of the disputed border area are condemnable,” the Governor said, addressing the joint session of the Maharashtra Legislature on the opening day of the Budget session.

The Governor said that his government will continue to follow the high ideals set by exemplars such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and other great visionaries and social reformers.

On his arrival at the Vidhan Bhavan complex at Nariman Point,  Koshyari was given a Guard of Honour and received by Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

