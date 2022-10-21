'Statements are disturbing': SC directs 3 states to take action against hate speech

The Supreme Court on Friday said that immediate action should be taken against anyone making hate speeches while noting that certain statements are very shocking and disturbing.

"It is tragic, what we have been reduced to in the name of religion," the top court said, emphasising the importance of scientific temper in the 21st century.

Hearing a plea to stop the growing menace of "targetting and terrorising of Muslims" in India, a bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said, "Statements are very disturbing. Where have we reached in the name of religion? It is tragic. Article 51A of the Constitution talks about developing scientific temper."

The court expressed shock at some of the statements made during the recent congregations.

Observing that action should be taken without looking at the religion of the accused in order to preserve the secular nature of the country, the top court asked police chiefs in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to provide details of action taken against the persons indulging in hate speech.

The court said the police should act suo motu in such cases without waiting for complaints.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, along with advocate Nizamuddin Pasha argued on the plea filed by one Saheen Abdullah for action under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against those making hate speeches against Muslims.

Sibal referred to a recent statement by Yogeshwar Acharya in an event attended by BJP MP Parvesh Varma who gave a call for an economic boycott. The bench read out the statement which called for "slitting the throats".

"Are Muslims also making hate speeches," the bench asked Sibal, who said they should also not be spared if they did so.

With reference to hate speeches put on record by the petitioner, the bench said statements are certainly very shocking for a country that is to be religion-neutral, and such kind of statements by anyone is condemnable.

In its order, the court noted that the plea relates to the atmosphere of hate in the county which according to the petitioner has led to hate speeches, despite suitable provisions in penal law and also lack of action by authorities concerned.

The bench said there cannot be fraternity unless members of different communities live in harmony.