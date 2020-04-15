States cannot dilute COVID-19 guidelines: MHA

Amid some states deviating from the guidelines to provide certain relaxations earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday, made it clear that states are not permitted to "dilute" the latest set of strict instructions laid out for the extended leg of lockdown to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

While insisting that social distancing measures are to be strictly followed, it said the "limited exemptions" provided in the guidelines were aimed at resumption of economic activities that are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"States and union territories shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, in any manner, and shall strictly enforce the same," the MHA order said. However, states can impose "stricter measures" than those outlined in the order as per the requirement of local areas.

While some states have started selling alcohol and others contemplating the measure to augment revenues, the MHA has made it clear that there should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor across the country.

It also made clear that the relaxations allowed from April 20 will not be applicable for containment zones and hotspots. There will be strict perimeter control in these zones to ensure that there is no unchecked inward or outward movement of people except for maintaining essential services.

"The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the first phase (March 25-April 14) of lockdown and further slow down the spread of COVID-19 and at the same time provide relief to farmers, labourers and daily wage earners," an official statement said.

It said relaxations were aimed at ensuring that agricultural and related activities remain fully functional, the rural economy functions with maximum efficiency and employment opportunities are created for daily wage earners and other members of the labour force. Select industrial activities are also allowed to resume their operations, with adequate safeguards and mandatory standard operating protocols (SOPs).

"To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries, construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas, works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works, and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed. These activities will create job opportunities for rural labour, including the migrant labour force," it said.

The government believes that the resumption of manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones, Export Oriented Units and industrial estates and townships as well as IT hardware and coal, among others, will see these sectors seeing a "revival" and create job opportunities.