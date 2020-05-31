States express reservation over special trains

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 22:33 ist
Representative image

Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have expressed their reservations over 200 passenger trains starting its services from June 1.

"Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed reservations about running of trains or number of stoppages as planned. The matter is being discussed with states. Any further development in this regard will be intimated," railway spokesperson said on Sunday.

200 timetabled passenger trains will resume its services daily from June 1 . Earlier also, these states had expressed their reservation for starting train services, saying this would further cause spike in COVID-19 cases.

