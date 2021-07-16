States mustn't allow movement of devotees, arrange 'Ganga Jal' in tankers: Centre to SC

Centre in its affidavit to the Supreme Court on Friday over the Kawad Yatra said that State governments must make arrangements for Kawadiyas to bring 'Ganga Jal' from nearby tankers and not allow the Kawadiyas to bring this 'holy water' from Haridwar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also said that state governments must aid ensure the distribution of 'Ganga Jal' among devotees and rituals in nearby Shiv Temples and monitor that it is done in compliance with Covid norms.

