States to prepare a list of priority recipients of Covid-19 vaccine, says Harsh Vardhan

With multiple Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of clinical trials, state governments have been asked to prepare a list of priority recipients of the vaccine — when it’s ready — with a focus on doctors, nurses and paramedics.

“The target is to complete the list of recipients by October 31. Our aim is to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses of vaccine to cover 20-25 crore people by July 2021,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday while interacting with common people on social media.

While the minister didn’t clarify on the source of the vaccine, sources within the government said it was premature to talk about the vaccine rollout in the absence of any offer on the table. No manufacturing firm has approached the government with a concrete proposal outlining the cost and production plan.

While early stage trials are going on for two homegrown vaccines, a large-scale bridging study (equivalent to a phase-3 trial) has been undertaken for a vaccine developed by researchers at the Oxford University with support from AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India.

The Russian government promised to supply 100 million doses of its Sputnik-V shots if they come out successfully in a similar Indian trial.

Moreover, the state administrations have been asked to take stock of cold chain facilities and other related infrastructure up to the block level. The Centre is working on plans to build up human resources and arrange their training before such a massive scale rollout takes place.

“We are also keeping an eye on the immunity,” Vardhan said, suggesting that the sero-surveillance studies being carried out by state governments would have a key role in deciding the recipients. Those who already have antibodies in their blood because of an exposure to the virus are likely to be excluded.

The list of front-line health workers, the minister stressed, should include doctors from the government as well as private sector.

“There would be a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines once they are ready. Vaccines will be distributed as per pre-decided priority and in a programmed manner. To ensure transparency and accountability, details of the entire process will be shared in the coming months.”

Asked whether the government has adequate money for Covid-19 vaccines, Vardhan said the government had recently taken a loan of Rs 15,000 crore from the World Bank-Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Asian Development Bank.