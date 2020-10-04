States to submit list of priority population groups for Covid-19 vaccine, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan is addressing the nation on some key questions related to the coronavirus vaccine in his Sunday Samvaad today. He will be discussing the coronavirus vaccine supply chain in India and how the government is planning to give every citizen access to the vaccine. He will also be touching upon preventative measures students can take for their screen time due to online classes. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.
Govt's utmost priority how to make vaccine available for citizen: Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan urges for mass movement towards safe hands, respiratory hygiene, social distancing
We destroyed bio-diversity over the past few decades... The pandemic has given the warning to stop destructing nature. Gandhi's cleanliness appeal has become more and more relevant," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.
Oxford University coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out within 6 months
There is growing hope that a vaccine against coronavirus may be given the green light by health regulators by the end of this year to be rolled out for a vaccination programme in six months’ time or even less, according to a UK media report.
Don’t pin hopes on a Covid-19 vaccine. It may be a two-year wait
An effectivevaccinemay be the only real protection against Covid-19 as things stand, but don’t pin your hopes on getting it soon. As India’s death toll from Covid crosses one lakh, insights from the scientific community and government officials suggest it could take up to two years from now to get the much-awaited shot.
