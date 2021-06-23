States, UTs allocated additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B: Sadananda Gowda

An additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to states, Union Territories and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as 'black fungus', which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

"Additional 61,120 vials of #LiposomalAmphotericinB have been allocated to all States/UTs & Central Institutions today," the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a tweet.

Additional 61,120 vials of #LiposomalAmphotericinB have been allocated to all States/UTs & Central Institutions today. So far, approximately 7.9 Lakh vials have been allocated across country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of #Mucormycosis.@PMOIndia @PIB_India — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) June 23, 2021

So far, around 7.9 lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of mucormycosis, he added.

Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

Doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with Covid-19 and those who have recently recovered.