'States, UTs given addl 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B'

States, UTs allocated additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B: Sadananda Gowda

Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as 'black fungus', which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to states, Union Territories and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as 'black fungus', which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

"Additional 61,120 vials of #LiposomalAmphotericinB have been allocated to all States/UTs & Central Institutions today," the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a tweet.

So far, around 7.9 lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of mucormycosis, he added.

Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

Doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with Covid-19 and those who have recently recovered.

