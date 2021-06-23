States, UTs allocated additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B: Sadananda Gowda

An additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to states, Union Territories and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.
Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as 'black fungus', which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.
"Additional 61,120 vials of #LiposomalAmphotericinB have been allocated to all States/UTs & Central Institutions today," the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a tweet.
So far, around 7.9 lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining adequate availability to patients of mucormycosis, he added.
Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.
Doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with Covid-19 and those who have recently recovered.
