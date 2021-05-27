States want to hide their incompetency: Meenakshi Lekhi on vaccine supply

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi hit out at the Delhi government over CM Arvind Kejriwal holding the Centre responsible for supply of Covid vaccines.
"They (states) are the same people who questioned Centre when it began the vaccination drive. They want to hide their incompetency, that's why they are putting the blame on Centre," the MP told ANI.
They (States) are the same people who questioned Centre when it began the vaccination drive. They want to hide their incompetency, that's why they are putting the blame on Centre: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Delhi CM holding Centre responsible to provide vaccine to States pic.twitter.com/k80MzsFF8z
— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
