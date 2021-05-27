States want to hide their incompetency: Lekhi

States want to hide their incompetency: Meenakshi Lekhi on vaccine supply

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 04:57 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 04:57 ist
Meenakshi Lekhi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi hit out at the Delhi government over CM Arvind Kejriwal holding the Centre responsible for supply of Covid vaccines.

"They (states) are the same people who questioned Centre when it began the vaccination drive. They want to hide their incompetency, that's why they are putting the blame on Centre," the MP told ANI.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Meenakshi Lekhi
Coronavirus vaccine
Delhi
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

 