'Stay alert, remain prepared for Covid-19 management': Centre to states

India recorded 6,050 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 15:40 ist
Mandaviya also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for Covid-19 management. 

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.



Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Mansukh Mandaviya

