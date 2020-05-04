Steep price hike no deterrent, serpentine queues at AP's liquor shops

Despite a steep 25 percent hike in prices, liquor enthusiasts in Andhra Pradesh thronged wine shops across the state, throwing COVID-19 cautions to the wind at several places.

While opening the wine-shops shut for the last 40 days, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has from Monday revised prices to serve as a deterrent like a 650 ml beer bottle now costs Rs 30 more.

However, serpentine queues were witnessed in many places since the early morning.

Liquor shops except those in the containment zones are now allowed to be open from 10 AM to 7 PM, with the help of the police. Wherever police were deployed, the queue lines were in order, maintaining social distancing norms.

In Telangana, where liquor consumption is also relatively high, is expected to take the decision on Tuesday when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet ministers will meet to discuss the COVID-19 situation and formulate the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The AP wine shops in the vicinity of the Telangana border like one near to Bhadrachalam saw huge lines of buyers, many among them from Telangana.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu criticized Reddy as failing to put out a plan to control the expected crowds. “Shocked to see today’s scenes at liquor shops in AP. Common Sense says that people will throng in large numbers, but there is no contingency plan from Jaganmohan Reddy nor is there care for social distance. This comes amidst a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in AP,” Naidu tweeted.

The state has as of Monday morning reported a total of 1650 positive cases, with 67 new cases added in the last 24 hours.

The Reddy government is attributing the alarming numbers to the highest average number of tests they are doing in the country.

During a review meeting on the state’s COVID-19 situation, officials informed CM that so far, 1,25,229 COVID-19 tests were conducted in AP averaging to 2345 tests per million population. 10,292 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, through 11 labs.

Officials said that the 32,792 people identified through a household survey will undergo the tests in the next 24 hours.