Still looking for pigeons to communicate our orders: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its annoyance at the slow pace of communication of its orders related to the bail, delaying the citizens' fundamental rights of liberty.

It decided to launch a scheme setting in motion an innovation aimed at revolutionising the transmission of court orders to all concerned in a fast and secure manner.

"In this age of information and communication technology, we are still looking at the skies for the pigeons to communicate the orders," Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said, presiding over a three-judge bench.

Read more here: SC asks UP to reconsider Kawad Yatra, gives it time till Monday

Acting Suo Motu, the court directed its own Registry to prepare a detailed report of a scheme for delivery of its orders for execution to all concerned through a secure, credible and authentic channel.

"Christened as FASTER (Fast and Secure Transmission of Electronic Records), the innovative scheme is conceived for delivery of orders to concerned prisons, District Courts, High Courts, as the case may be, for instantaneous delivery of orders passed by apex court through a secure communication channel," the bench said.

This will save time and effort and will ensure that there are no delays in the implementation of orders passed by the Supreme Court, the bench added.

The top court asked the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court to submit a comprehensive report formulating a scheme on the initiative within two weeks.