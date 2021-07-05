Stn Swamy’s death is nothing less than a custodial killing: AKIS

Father Stan Swamy’s death is nothing less than a custodial killing, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) said, expressing condolences over the death of the undertrial prisoner and Jesuit priest.

“AIKS believes that Father Swamy’s death is nothing less than a custodial killing committed by the union government and its agencies which, despite knowing his precarious health condition, arrested him, put him under harsh prison conditions and repeatedly opposed his bail and denied him crucial treatment. It demands that all persons responsible for Father Swamy’s death, should be held accountable and tried for their criminal acts,” AKIS President Dr Ashok Dhawale and General Secretary Hannan Mollah said in a statement.

According to AIKS, the NIA, working under the instructions of the Narendra Modi government had obstructed supply of essential medical support to Father Swamy on several occasions in the past as well, and it had opposed his shifting to a hospital until the last moment. “In hospital, Father Swamy got infected with Covid-19 and was put on a ventilator,” they said.

“There are hundreds of other political prisoners in the country who are forced to stay in jails without trial for years now. Most of them are facing completely false and trumped up charges due to their vocal opposition to the undemocratic policies of the government. They are systematically denied bail and vilified through the misuse of the media,” they said.

According to them, the death of Father Swamy should make the courts in the country realise their constitutional duty of protecting the rights of citizens. They should follow the example set by the Delhi High Court in the case of Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha last month and put an end to political persecution of the democratic voices in the country.