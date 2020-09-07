Stone-pelting youth clash with security forces

Stone-pelting youth engage security forces near encounter site; militants escape cordon

PTI
PTI, Srinagar ,
  • Sep 07 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 22:56 ist

Groups of youth engaged in stone-pelting and clashed with security forces near the site of a gunfight between militants and troops in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday even as the ultras managed to escape the cordon, officials said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Kawoosa area of Budgam district in central Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party.

Soon after the initial exchange of firing, clashes broke out near the encounter site as groups of youth pelted stones on security forces who chased away the protestors by firing tear smoke shells, the officials said.

There are no reports of any injury in the clashes, they said, adding, the militants managed to escape the security cordon

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Stone pelting
Srinagar
militants
Indian Army

What's Brewing

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

 