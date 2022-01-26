Stones hurled at BJP candidate Manindar Pal Singh's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Chur village

Stones were hurled at the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manindar Pal Singh at Chur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district during campaigning. He is the saffron party candidate from Siwalkhas constituency. The attack left the window panes of his car broken.

Singh was visiting the Jat-dominated village for campaigning when the attack took place. A video of the incident soon surfaced on social media.

The BJP blamed a 'disgruntled Rashtriya Lok Dal' for the attack, while the latter blamed the BJP instead for "plotting the attack against itself to gain sympathy votes."

Singh, who has been a member of both the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party prior to joining the BJP, had faced a similar protest in Patholi village in Meerut last week, when angry villagers asked him to leave and raised anti-BJP slogans.

The resentment against Singh, who hails from Sardhana, had begun the day his candidature was announced by the BJP, with party workers sitting on a dharna, demanding that his ticket be cancelled. He got the ticket after BJP's sitting MLA, Jitendra Pal Singh, was denied one. This has also led to a furore among many BJP workers since Jitendra Pal Singh is said to be popular in the area.

