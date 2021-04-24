Stop pandemic from hitting villages, PM Narendra Modi tells Panchayats as new wave grips India

With Covid-19 spread in the second wave taking into its ambit rural India in a big way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday roped in the Panchayats in the management of Covid-19 and asked the local leadership to work towards complete implementation of guidelines on Covid-19 issued from time to time.

Pitching for helping the poor during this pandemic, Modi said that it was our responsibility that in these difficult times, "no family should go hungry". He also referred to the Centre's decision on Friday to ensure free ration in the months of May and June that will benefit 80 crore beneficiaries.

"The Centre is spending more than 26,000 crore on this scheme," Modi said, stressing that the Centre was keeping villages at the centre of all its policies and initiatives.

Read | PM asks oxygen manufacturers to utilise production potential to meet demand

Modi was speaking at a virtual event to launch the distribution of e-property cards under the 'SWAMITVA' scheme on the National Panchayati Raj Day in which Chief Ministers of eight states and a large number of local body representatives were also present.

As many as 4.09 lakh property owners were being given their e-property cards during the rollout of the SWAMITVA scheme.

Modi appreciated the role of Panchayats in managing Covid-19 and providing local leadership to stop the coronavirus from entering the villages and spreading awareness.

He reiterated the need to keep the pandemic out of rural India. Modi asked the Panchayats to ensure complete implementation of guidelines that are being issued from time to time.

Also Read | Airlift oxygen, give adequate vaccines, allow Remdesivir imports: Thackeray tells PM

"This time we have a vaccine. We have to ensure that every person in the village is vaccinated and every precaution is taken," Modi said even as he acknowledged that the challenge before the country at present is bigger than last year.

"I have this confidence that if someone is going to emerge victorious first in this fight against the coronavirus, it is going to be India's villages, the leadership of these villages..... The people of the villages will show the way to the country and the world," the prime minister said.

Stressing on the need for precaution along with vaccination, Modi said, "right now, the mantra of the panchayats should be dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicine as well as strictness).